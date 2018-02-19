Gus Kenworthy, nazionale Usa di sci freestyle (specialità gobbe) e argento olimpico a Sochi, ai giochi invernali di Pyeongchang non è andato oltre il dodicesimo posto, ma si è preso comunque la scena. Lo ha fatto con un bacio in diretta televisiva con il suo fidanzato Matthews Wilkas. Non sapevo di essere ripreso, ha poi detto, ma è una cosa incredibile averlo fatto di fronte al mondo.

Kenworthy è sempre in prima linea per la difesa dei diritti dei gay.